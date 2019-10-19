Las Vegas police make multiple arrests following armed robbery

Multiple people were arrested early Saturday morning following an armed robbery at a business on West Sahara Avenue.

Multiple people were arrested early Saturday morning following an armed robbery at a business on West Sahara Avenue that led to a pursuit.

Las Vegas police responded to a robbery call at 6:22 a.m. at the 4900 block of West Sahara, where “a shot was fired by the suspects,” Lt. Jeff Clark said.

The robbers fled in a vehicle, and officers initiated a pursuit at Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Clark said.

The pursuit ended at Carla Ann and Pecos roads, where multiple people were taken into custody, he said.

Police didn’t provide information Saturday about how many people were arrested. The investigation is ongoing and in its preliminary stages, Clark said.

