Las Vegas police searching for 2 suspects in robbery attempt

Las Vegas police are asking for help locating two men in connection with an armed robbery attempt last week in the east valley.

Two men attempted to rob a business at about 8 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 2500 block of East Sahara Avenue, near South Eastern Avenue. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two men attempted to rob a business at about 8 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 2500 block of East Sahara Avenue, near South Eastern Avenue. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help locating two men in connection with an armed robbery attempt last week in the east valley.

Two men attempted to rob a business at about 8 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 2500 block of East Sahara Avenue, near South Eastern Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday. One of the suspects was a lookout while the other pointed a handgun and demanded money from an employee behind the business’ counter.

When the employee was unable to open the cash register, the two suspects fled without taking any money, police said.

The first suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall man with a medium build, last seen wearing a black beanie, maroon bandanna, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The other suspect is described as a man about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build, last seen wearing a black beanie, black bandanna, black jacket, blue shirt, blue jeans, and black and white shoes, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

36.144435, -115.113831