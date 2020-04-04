Las Vegas police seek help finding suspect in February robbery

The man is suspected of robbing at gunpoint a clerk inside a business in the 22000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South on Feb. 13, according to a news release from the department.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help to find a man suspected in a February robbery.

Police described him as a white man, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing about 150 pounds, according to the release. Police said he has fair skin and red hair.

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.