Man critical after beating, robbery in Laughlin

Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating a beating and robbery in Laughlin Monday night that left a man in critical condition at a Las Vegas hospital.

Police Lt. David Gordon said the episode started around 10:45 p.m. when three men left the Edgewater Resort “acting drunk and rowdy.”

“Security attempted to stop the males but they ignored security and kept walking toward the Colorado Belle,” Gordon said. “Once at the Colorado Belle two of the males turned on the third.”

Gordon said the two men then beat the third and took his wallet.

“After the beating and robbery, both suspects ran eastbound while the victim was left bleeding on the ground,” Gordon said.

A passerby found the victim, who was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Las Vegas where he was in critical condition. A search for the assailants was ongoing.

