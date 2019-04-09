Man injured as he tries to stop carjacker in central Las Vegas

A man was injured during a carjacking in central Las Vegas Monday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 9 p.m., police responded to a 7-Eleven at 4325 W. Sahara Ave., near South Arville Street, for reports of a carjacking, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

A man parked his Ford Mustang in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven and left his keys in the ignition while he went into the store. As the man was inside, he noticed a man getting into his vehicle, Gordon said.

The owner of the Mustang attempted to stop the man by jumping on the hood of the vehicle but the carjacker continued to drive out of the parking lot, throwing the victim to the ground, Gordon said.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police had not located the carjacker or the victim’s car by early Tuesday, he said.