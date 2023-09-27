Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip

Vice detectives were assigned to investigate because the case appears to be related to prostitution, police said.

Marriah Vanderwaal (Metropolitan Police Department)

Two Las Vegas woman were arrested Thursday in connection with the theft of a man’s $125,000 in blackjack winnings and his Rolex watch while he was intoxicated in his guest room at Caesars Palace.

Marriah Vanderwaal, 32, and Coriana Singleton, 29, are facing grand larceny and other charges after the Metropolitan Police Department used hotel surveillance video to identify Vanderwaal by a tattoo and Singleton by photos from previous arrests, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Just before midnight on Thursday, a man notified police that $125,000 in cash he won playing blackjack at Caesars and a Rolex watch valued at $20,000 were missing after two women accompanied him to his hotel room at around 4 a.m. that day.

The man told police that he began to wager on blackjack at about 8 p.m. the night before and stayed at the same table to about 4 a.m., when he picked up his winnings and at some point met the two women but because he was intoxicated he did not recall inviting them to his room.

When he woke up at about 9 a.m., he discovered is winnings and watch were gone and could not remember much after meeting the pair, according to police.

From security camera footage provided by Caesars, two women were seen with the man by the guest room elevator at 4:04 a.m., enter his room with him at 4:09 a.m., leave the room at 4:25 a.m. and walk to the valet at the Bellagio hotel where they got into a black SUV and drove back to Caesars.

On Caesars security footage, the Mercedes was observed rendezvousing with a white BMW in the parking garage. The driver of the Mercedes, Vanderwaal, was shown wearing a leopard print tattoo on her arm that was used to help identify her from arrest records, police said.

The two vehicles exited onto Las Vegas Boulevard, the BMW going to the Mirage hotel lot where security took a photo of its Louisiana license plate. Photos taken of the driver at Caesars matched pictures of Singleton taken during previous arrests, according to police.

At one point, Singleton was recorded on a surveillance camera taking a photo of a bundle of currency with her cellphone, police reported.

The two were eventually apprehended in their residences in southern Las Vegas near Interstate 15.

Both Vanderwaal and Singleton, who have long arrest records, are facing charges of grand larceny, residential burglary and conspiracy to commit grand larceny and have status check hearings set for Oct. 30 in Justice Court, according to court records.

