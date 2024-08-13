Man sought in 3-month string of armed robberies in southeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are searching for a man wanted in connection to multiple armed commercial robberies over the past three months.

A surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in a string of armed robberies over the past three months in the southeast Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to multiple armed commercial robberies over the past three months in southeast Las Vegas, primarily on South Nellis Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25-35 years old, with a thin build, mustache and goatee who wears a black beanie, though his clothing is different during each event, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

