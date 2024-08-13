102°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Robberies

Man sought in 3-month string of armed robberies in southeast Las Vegas

A surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in a string of armed robberies over the past three mon ...
A surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in a string of armed robberies over the past three months in the southeast Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)
A surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in a string of armed robberies over the past three mon ...
A surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in a string of armed robberies over the past three months in the southeast Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)
A surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in a string of armed robberies over the past three mon ...
A surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in a string of armed robberies over the past three months in the southeast Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
Woman suspected of $750K theft last year from Sam’s Town was arrested
A man is sought in connection with an armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant that occurred Thu ...
Man sought in armed robbery of fast-food place in west Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas couple arrested after $652K stolen from casino
Two suspects are sought in an early July 4, 2024, armed robbery in which the victim was shot in ...
July 4 robbery victim shot in leg, police seek help finding suspects
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2024 - 3:52 pm
 
Updated August 13, 2024 - 3:57 pm

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to multiple armed commercial robberies over the past three months in southeast Las Vegas, primarily on South Nellis Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25-35 years old, with a thin build, mustache and goatee who wears a black beanie, though his clothing is different during each event, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
July 4 robbery victim shot in leg, police seek help finding suspects
recommend 2
3 inmates killed, others injured in fight at Nevada prison
recommend 3
Pennsylvania man gets life sentence in 2019 death of woman in Lincoln County
recommend 4
Motorist shot dead while driving on I-15 near Strip, police say
recommend 5
Man sought in armed robbery of fast-food place in west Las Vegas Valley
recommend 6
Two arrested in California for October homicide, extradited to North Las Vegas