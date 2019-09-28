Man sought in armed robbery at central Las Vegas store

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a business Sept. 20 at 2718 E. Tropicana Ave., according to a news release and dispatch logs.

robbery suspect (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

robbery suspect (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for a man suspected of armed robbery at a store last week in the central valley.

The armed robbery happened about 5:15 a.m. Sept. 20 at a business at 2718 E. Tropicana Ave., according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs.

The robber is described as 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and he weighs about 180 pounds, according to a Metro news release sent Friday night.

The release did not give further information about the robbery.

Anyone with information about the case can call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.