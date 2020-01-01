Man sought in armed robbery at northwest Las Vegas business

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a man suspected of robbing a business Tuesday afternoon in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Police are looking for this man in connection to an armed robbery Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, on the 5800 block of West Craig Road in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a man who pointed a gun at an infant during a robbery Tuesday afternoon in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

About 2:45 p.m., a man with a gun walked into a business on the 5800 block of West Craig Road, east of North Jones Boulevard, and ordered everyone inside “to the ground,” the Metropolitan Police Department said. During the robbery, he pointed the gun at a customer’s infant, police said.

The man, in his 30s to 4os, left the business with an unknown amount of cash. He is described as heavy built and about 5-foot-10, and was last seen wearing a light colored beanie, a dark shirt and gray pants, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.