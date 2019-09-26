Man sought in armed robbery at western Las Vegas business

The man pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money, according to a news release Thursday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

A man sought in a robbery in the west Las Vegas Valley on Sept. 18. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for a man suspected of armed robbery at a west valley business on Sept. 18.

Police described him is a black male, about 5-foot-6, wearing a gray sweater, black pants, sunglasses and red shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

