Man sought in armed robbery in central Las Vegas

Police said the man walked into a store in the 3700 block of West Sahara Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard, at 7:14 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are seeking a man in connection to a robbery Tuesday, March 24, 2020, on the 3700 block of West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who carried out an armed robbery in central Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

“Suspect entered the business and used a handgun to take merchandise from the business,” police said in a news release.

The man was described as 5-foot-10, about 185 pounds, 25 to 35 years old, with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call robbery detectives at 702-828-3591. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

