Man sought in armed robbery in central Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who carried out an armed robbery in central Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.
Police said the man walked into a store in the 3700 block of West Sahara Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard, at 7:14 a.m.
“Suspect entered the business and used a handgun to take merchandise from the business,” police said in a news release.
The man was described as 5-foot-10, about 185 pounds, 25 to 35 years old, with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants and gray shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call robbery detectives at 702-828-3591. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.
