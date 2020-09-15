Man sought in armed robbery in east Las Vegas

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Police are seeking a man in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, on the 4000 block of East Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery last month in east Las Vegas.

The man entered the business just before 3 a.m. Aug. 2 near East Sahara Avenue and South Lamb Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. After showing a handgun, he demanded money from the register. The victim complied, and the man left.

He is described as 5-foot-7, medium build, last seen wearing a black hat, black camo hoodie, black pants, black shoes and black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

