Man sought in armed robbery in east Las Vegas
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery last month in east Las Vegas.
The man entered the business just before 3 a.m. Aug. 2 near East Sahara Avenue and South Lamb Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. After showing a handgun, he demanded money from the register. The victim complied, and the man left.
He is described as 5-foot-7, medium build, last seen wearing a black hat, black camo hoodie, black pants, black shoes and black face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
