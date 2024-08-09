Man sought in armed robbery of fast-food place in west Las Vegas Valley

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man in connection with an armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant last month in the west Las Vegas Valley.

A man is sought in connection with an armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant that occurred Thursday, July 25, 2024, on the 6600 block of Vegas Drive in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The robbery occurred just before 2:55 p.m. July 25 at the business on the 6600 block of Vegas Drive, near North Rainbow Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The man entered the restaurant with a gun, pointed it at the victim and demanded money from the register.

He is between 36 and 40 years old, about 5-feet-5 and 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a white head rag, light blue shirt, dark jean shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or email robbery@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702- 385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.