103°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Robberies

Man sought in armed robbery of fast-food place in west Las Vegas Valley

A man is sought in connection with an armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant that occurred Thu ...
A man is sought in connection with an armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant that occurred Thursday, July 25, 2024, on the 6600 block of Vegas Drive in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
Las Vegas couple arrested after $652K stolen from casino
Two suspects are sought in an early July 4, 2024, armed robbery in which the victim was shot in ...
July 4 robbery victim shot in leg, police seek help finding suspects
Man sought in armed robbery of east Las Vegas Valley business
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4 charged in $250k jewelry vendor heist on Las Vegas Strip
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2024 - 2:28 pm
 

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man in connection with an armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant last month in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The robbery occurred just before 2:55 p.m. July 25 at the business on the 6600 block of Vegas Drive, near North Rainbow Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The man entered the restaurant with a gun, pointed it at the victim and demanded money from the register.

He is between 36 and 40 years old, about 5-feet-5 and 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a white head rag, light blue shirt, dark jean shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or email robbery@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702- 385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Man sought in armed robbery of east Las Vegas Valley business
recommend 2
July 4 robbery victim shot in leg, police seek help finding suspects
recommend 3
Police: Strip guest used bad check to gamble with $865K
recommend 4
Man arrested after death of homeless man in downtown Las Vegas
recommend 5
Las Vegas man stabs mother to death in California, shot dead by police
recommend 6
Pedestrian dead, man in custody after North Las Vegas crash