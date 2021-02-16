Man sought in armed robbery of northeast Las Vegas business

Anyone with information may call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Police are seeking this man in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, on the 200 block of North Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery of a northeast Las Vegas business last week.

The man entered the business around 2:10 p.m. Feb. 9 on the 200 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Stewart Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

He demanded money from an employee. No injuries were reported.

The man is between 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-11 and between 165 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black beanie, black neck gator pulled up to his eyes, gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information may call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

