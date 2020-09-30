81°F
Robberies

Man sought in connection with Las Vegas armed robbery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2020 - 5:19 pm
 
Updated September 29, 2020 - 7:45 pm

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery of a business last week in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The man entered the business just after 6:35 p.m. Thursday on the 1700 block of North Buffalo Drive, north of Vegas Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The man demanded money and pointed a firearm at an employee.

He is described as 5-foot-7, about 180 pounds, wearing a black hat turned backward, black sweatshirt, tan pants, black shoes and a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

