Man sought in east Las Vegas Valley armed robbery

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, May 4, 2023, near the 300 block of North Mojave Road in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man involved in a Thursday armed robbery at a convenience store in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The robbery occurred at a convenience store near the 300 block of North Mojave Road, near Stewart Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The man showed a firearm and robbed the store employees, the release said.

He is in his 30s, about 5-feet, 8-inches tall and has an average build.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

