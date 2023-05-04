Man sought in east Las Vegas Valley armed robbery
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man involved in a Thursday armed robbery at a convenience store in the east Las Vegas Valley.
The robbery occurred at a convenience store near the 300 block of North Mojave Road, near Stewart Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
The man showed a firearm and robbed the store employees, the release said.
He is in his 30s, about 5-feet, 8-inches tall and has an average build.
Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
