Man sought in October armed robbery in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police Tuesday asked for help finding a man suspected of an October armed robbery in the northwest valley.

The robbery happened Oct. 19 at a business on the 2300 block of North Decatur Boulevard, near West Smoke Ranch Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday. A man entered the business and robbed multiple victims at gunpoint before fleeing.

He was described as 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with balding hair and a medium build, police said. The man was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Police asked anyone with information to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

2300 North Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas NV