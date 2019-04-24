Man sought in robbery at east Las Vegas business

Police are looking for this man suspected in an armed robbery of a business Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in the 2000 block of South Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department

Metropolitan Police Department

Las Vegas police are asking for help locating a man suspected of robbing a business last week in the east valley.

About 7:40 p.m. April 16, a man walked into a business on the 2000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, just north of East Sahara Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release sent Tuesday. The man placed an “unknown sharp object” on a person’s back and demanded money from the register.

The man fled the business with an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

Police described the man as about 25 to 30 years old, 5-feet-6-inches to 5-10 tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a black baseball hat, gray sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information may contact Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.