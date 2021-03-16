Man sought in series of Las Vegas Valley armed robberies

Anyone with information should call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Police are seeking information on a man who committed six armed robberies of businesses this month in the Las Vegas Valley.

The man is white, about 50 years old, about 5-foot-4 to 5-6 and 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket, green shirt, dark pants and dark shoes, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The most recent robbery, according to police department records, was committed Tuesday morning on the 1800 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near South Eastern Avenue.

Anyone with information should call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

