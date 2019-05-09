North Las Vegas police looking for Walmart burglary suspect

The man stole about $800 from two cash registers at a Walmart in North Las Vegas on April 19.

North Las Vegas police are looking for this suspect in a burglary at a Walmart in April. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are asking the public’s help in locating a man who burglarized a Walmart last month.

About 8 p.m. on April 19, officers were dispatched to a Walmart Supercenter at 6464 N. Decatur Blvd. in reference to a burglary from the business, police said in a news release.

The preliminary investigation indicated a man entered the store through the front doors and walked directly to the automotive section of the store. He then walked in and out of the automotive section over about 20 minutes, the release said.

About 8:30 p.m., the man walked behind the counter of the automotive department, pried open two cash registers and stole about $800, then exited through the front doors of the store.

The suspect can be described as a black man with a light complexion, in his mid-20s with a large build. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve zip-up jacket, black pants and a black hat with a Raiders emblem on it.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.