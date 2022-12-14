Police: Casino cage robbed at Henderson resort

Police said they believe that a man demanded cash from a cage employee just before 9 p.m. at the casino.

A police car sits outside of Green Valley Ranch casino in Henderson, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Police were search for a man who robbed a casino cage at Green Valley Ranch Resort, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Police said that a man demanded cash from a cage employee just before 9 p.m. Monday at the casino, which is at 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway.

The suspected robber did not use a gun, police said, and he drove off in a dark colored Ford vehicle after the robbery.

He had not been arrested as of Wednesday morning, and police did not say how much money was taken.

No injuries were reported.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.