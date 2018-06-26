Police hunt burglars who broke into Wayne Newton’s Las Vegas home

Las Vegas police have released photos of two teenagers who broke into Wayne Newton’s estate last week.

Las Vegas police are looking for two suspects in the break-in at entertainer Wayne Newton’s home on June 13, 2018. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have released photos of two teenagers who broke into Wayne Newton’s estate two weeks ago.

Metropolitan Police Department investigators have determined that the same juveniles attempted to break into the Newton estate in the southeast valley at least once before the June 13 break-in. Police records show that officers responded to an attempted burglary at the same address just after 7:40 a.m. on June 3.

The pair also are believed to be responsible for another attempted burglary at a nearby home, although Metro has not released details on that incident.

Newton told the Las Vegas Review-Journal afterward that he is bolstering his home security system and adding 24-hour armed guards.

Newton and his wife, Kathleen, were returning home just before midnight June 13 after his performance at Windows Showroom at Bally’s when they encountered the burglars running out of the estate. The two jumped over a wall and were gone before officers arrived. Police have not disclosed whether they took anything.

Police released two photos of the burglars on Monday in hopes the public can help identify them: One from the nearby attempted burglary and the other from the burglary at the Newton estate.

The couple said last week that they were shaken but not physically harmed.

“We are grateful for the officers’ fast response and attention to this incident,” the Newtons offered last week in a text message after a phone conversation about the incident. “We are confident that our home surveillance video will lead to the apprehension and arrest of these individuals.”

The Newtons’ residence is different from Newton’s Casa de Shenandoah, the famous property that is now a public attraction and museum. The museum has been closed since May 2 for renovations.

Anyone with information may call the investigations section of Metro’s southeast area command at 702-828-7505 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.