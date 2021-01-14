Police searching for 2 men suspected in Laughlin robbery

Las Vegas police detectives in Laughlin need help identifying two men suspected of a strong-arm robbery.

Police detectives in Laughlin need help identifying two men suspected of a strong-arm robbery on Jan. 11, 2021. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police detectives in Laughlin need help identifying two men suspected of a strong-arm robbery. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police detectives in Laughlin need help identifying two men suspected of a strong-arm robbery. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police detectives in Laughlin need help identifying two men suspected of a strong-arm robbery. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police detectives in Laughlin need help identifying two men suspected of a strong-arm robbery.

Police said two men wearing hats are suspected of a Jan. 11 robbery in the Laughlin Strip corridor that left a victim in serious condition. The robbery happened at about 8:45 p.m.

Anyone with information may contact police at 702-298-2223 or 702-299-2104. Police released photos of the suspect Thursday.