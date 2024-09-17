82°F
Robberies

Police seek help finding suspects in Summerlin armed robbery

Surveillance photos of the two suspects in a Sept. 13, 2024, armed robbery near West Charleston ...
Surveillance photos of the two suspects in a Sept. 13, 2024, armed robbery near West Charleston Boulevard and South Hualapai Way in Summerlin. (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2024 - 4:37 pm
 

Police are seeking help solving a strong-armed robbery in Summerlin late last week.

On September 13, at about 9:58 p.m., two people committed a strong-arm robbery at a business near the 10000 block of West Charleston Boulevard near South Hualapai Way, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The suspects are both male juveniles, police said. One was wearing a black T-shirt, red underwear, black shorts, black socks and multicolored shoes. The other wore a black T-shirt and black ski mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

