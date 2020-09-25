Police seek help in string of August armed robberies

Las Vegas police are searching for the public’s help in solving a string of armed robberies in the western valley in August.

A man wanted in a string of west valley robberies in August is described as a Black male 6-foot-1 inch tall, medium build and light skinned. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, black face mask, sunglasses, black jacket with white or gray shoulders and upper sleeves. He had black gloves, gray athletic pants with thin white stripes down the sides. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man wanted in a string of west valley robberies in August is described as a Black male 6-foot-1 inch tall, medium build and light skinned. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, black face mask, sunglasses, black jacket with white or gray shoulders and upper sleeves. He had black gloves, gray athletic pants with thin white stripes down the sides. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for the public’s help in solving a string of armed robberies in the western valley in August.

Police said a man walked into multiple businesses in the 4000 to 6500 blocks of West Charleston Boulevard on the night of Aug. 14. He brandished a weapon, demanded cash and then fled in each instance.

The man is described as a Black male 6-foot-1 inch tall, medium build and light skinned. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, black face mask, sunglasses, black jacket with white or gray shoulders and upper sleeves. He had black gloves, gray athletic pants with thin white stripes down the sides.

Anyone with information can call police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to their website at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.