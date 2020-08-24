Private dice game goes bad as man robbed of $60K cash

Police say a woman lost $30,000 cash in a Las Vegas dice game, triggering a chain of events that led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder.

Carl Chester (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police say a woman recently lost $30,000 cash in a Las Vegas dice game, triggering a chain of events that led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder.

Carl Chester, 38, of Las Vegas, was booked Aug. 11 at the Clark County Detention Center, Las Vegas police said. An arrest report for Chester states he was apprehended in the Aug. 4 robbery of $60,000 cash from a man from Detroit.

The Michigan resident had arrived in Las Vegas the first week of August with a large pile of currency to celebrate his recent engagement with friends and family at a home on Oquendo Road rented through Airbnb.

After the man won more money gambling at the MGM Grand, he returned to the home and started up his own dice game, police said. One Las Vegas woman in attendance was gambling $1,000 to $5,000 a hand and ended up losing more than $30,000 cash in a short period of time, police said.

Shortly after she suffered the losses, three armed men – including the woman’s boyfriend — stormed into the home, police said. One brandished a gun, pointed it at the man from Detroit and pulled the trigger.

“The trigger clicked, and the gun did not fire,” police said in the report.

The men and the female then robbed the victim of $60,000 at gunpoint and fled.

Police used video surveillance to identify two vehicles used in the crime. One, police said, was traced to Chester, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery with use of a deadly weapon and possession of gun by prohibited person. No criminal complaint in the case had yet been filed as of early Monday.

The police report does not indicate whether the stolen cash was recovered or if any other arrests have been made in the case.

A status check is scheduled for September in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.