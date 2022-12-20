55°F
Robberies

Robber on the loose after Silverton heist

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2022 - 12:20 pm
 
Las Vegas police are hunting for a person who stole cash from the Silverton Casino Hotel on Tue ...
Las Vegas police are hunting for a person who stole cash from the Silverton Casino Hotel on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Silverton)

Las Vegas police are hunting for a person who stole cash from the Silverton Casino Hotel on Tuesday morning.

The robbery was reported at 3:29 a.m. at 3333 Blue Diamond Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Officer Luis Vidal.

The suspect robbed the cashiers cage before leaving the scene, Vidal said.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon, he said, and the robbery remained under investigation.

It was not clear how much money was stolen.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

