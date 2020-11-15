Suspect arrested in series of armed robberies in Las Vegas

A man was arrested on suspicion of five armed robberies between Nov. 6 to 11, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

William Henry (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a man suspected of committing five armed robberies at various stores over a five-day spree.

William Henry, 32, is facing seven counts of burglary while in possession of firearm or deadly weapon; five counts of robbery with the use of a deadly weapon; and one count of attempted robbery-with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas, victim is an older person.

The five armed robberies occurred between Nov. 6 and Wednesday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. In all but one, the suspect was seen wearing a New Balance hoodie, a mask over his face, black pants and white shoes, and was armed with a two-tone handgun. An Audi SUV with a spare tire on the front of the vehicle and a yellow sticker also was seen, leading police to dub the spree “Audi Here,” an apparent reference to “Outta Here,” the report said.

The robbery locations were: 7-Eleven at 2635 S. Maryland Parkway; XO Liquor at 3145 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive; Fiesta Market, 1195 E. Desert Inn Road; XO Liquor at 3915 E. Charleston Blvd.; and Liquor City, 3711 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. Police say he is also a suspect in an attempted robbery Nov. 9 at the Oasis Motel, 1731 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Police tracked down an Audi matching the description after the final robbery and pulled it over near the Peppermill, 2985 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Police ordered Henry out of the vehicle, and he complied. When asked if he had any weapons on him, Henry said, “It’s in the car, not loaded,” the report said.

An S&W SD9 VE handgun was seen on the front passenger seat, and $1,000 was found in the vehicle, the report said.

Henry remains at the Clark County Detention Center on $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear for a hearing Tuesday at the Regional Justice Center.

