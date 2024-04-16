Vehicle carjacked in Las Vegas found in Henderson neighborhood

Some schools are in a soft lockdown after a vehicle taken by gunpoint Tuesday morning in Las Vegas was found in a Henderson neighborhood.

Worker hit, loses tooth during Las Vegas retail theft; Police look for suspect

Las Vegas police look for pair who hit worker, stole from beauty store

Some schools are in a soft lockdown after a vehicle taken by gunpoint Tuesday morning in Las Vegas was found in a Henderson neighborhood.

The initial report of the carjacking occurred just before 8:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Baldwin Street, near East Flamingo Road and South Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The vehicle was later located in Henderson in the 300 block of Golden Glow Court, near Burkholder Boulevard and North Major Street.

One subject has been located and is in custody. Henderson police are assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.