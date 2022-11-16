Woman sought in connection with 2 armed robberies

Police are searching for a woman in connection with two armed robberies committed Monday in the Las Vegas Valley.

Police are seeking a woman in connection with two armed robberies committed on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a woman in connection with two armed robberies committed on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a woman in connection with two armed robberies committed Monday in the Las Vegas Valley.

The woman is about 5-foot-5 and in her 20s. She has a heavy build and was wearing prescription glasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s commercial robbery unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

A previous version of this story contained information about two men who police initially said were involved in a robbery.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.