58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Robberies

Woman sought in connection with 2 armed robberies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2022 - 8:23 am
 
Updated November 17, 2022 - 4:47 pm
Police are seeking a woman in connection with two armed robberies committed on Monday, Nov. 14, ...
Police are seeking a woman in connection with two armed robberies committed on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a woman in connection with two armed robberies committed on Monday, Nov. 14, ...
Police are seeking a woman in connection with two armed robberies committed on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a woman in connection with two armed robberies committed Monday in the Las Vegas Valley.

The woman is about 5-foot-5 and in her 20s. She has a heavy build and was wearing prescription glasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s commercial robbery unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

A previous version of this story contained information about two men who police initially said were involved in a robbery.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Air Force, FBI raid homes in probe of Area 51 website
Air Force, FBI raid homes in probe of Area 51 website
2
Michele Fiore, after election loss, rants against Tarkanian
Michele Fiore, after election loss, rants against Tarkanian
3
Rapper Blueface shot man who made joke at strip club, report says
Rapper Blueface shot man who made joke at strip club, report says
4
Teen held captive in room for over a year with little food, no bathroom, report says
Teen held captive in room for over a year with little food, no bathroom, report says
5
CARTOONS: How to tell if someone has drunk too much Kool-Aid
CARTOONS: How to tell if someone has drunk too much Kool-Aid
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gold Coast hotel-casino photographed on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye ...
Las Vegas casino cage robbed
By / RJ

Police said robbery detectives had taken over the investigation and that the casino was open with portions of it restricted because of the investigation.