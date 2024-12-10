Saturday blitz nets 10 suspected of DUI, 173 citations, police say

No bail for suspect in death of bulldog found in plastic tote

Las Vegas Valley law enforcement officers teamed up to make 10 DUI arrests and issue 173 unspecified citations in a Saturday night DUI enforcement blitz.

We held a DUI Blitz on Saturday night to keep you safe on the roads! @LVMPD_Summerlin, @LVMPDEAC, @LVMPD_Traffic, @lvmpd_dispatch, @CityOfLasVegas Marshals, @HendersonNVPD, and @NLVPD were able to accomplish the following: Citations - 173

DUI Arrests - 10

Other Arrests - 7… pic.twitter.com/yPP9nvWbR8 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 9, 2024

The Metropolitan Police Department did not say where the blitz was conducted but said seven other arrests were made and two firearms were recovered, according to a Monday post on X.

Agencies involved included Metro officers, Las Vegas marshals, Henderson police and North Las Vegas officers.

Police have said extra enforcement efforts are being made during the holiday season.

