Crime

Saturday blitz nets 10 suspected of DUI, 173 citations, police say

December 9, 2024 - 6:04 pm
 

Las Vegas Valley law enforcement officers teamed up to make 10 DUI arrests and issue 173 unspecified citations in a Saturday night DUI enforcement blitz.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not say where the blitz was conducted but said seven other arrests were made and two firearms were recovered, according to a Monday post on X.

Agencies involved included Metro officers, Las Vegas marshals, Henderson police and North Las Vegas officers.

Police have said extra enforcement efforts are being made during the holiday season.

