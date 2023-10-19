84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Sex Crimes

17 suspected child sex predators arrested, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2023 - 8:54 am
 
Updated October 19, 2023 - 10:23 am
Top, from left: Jhon Adajar, Johnathan Adame, Siaju Brown, Tanner Castro, Everado Escobedo, Pet ...
Top, from left: Jhon Adajar, Johnathan Adame, Siaju Brown, Tanner Castro, Everado Escobedo, Peter Forseth. Middle, from left: Daniel Frentzel, Santiago Guzman, Jazoni Hickman, Robert Kafaka II, Andrew Logsdon. Bottom, from left: Pablo Martinez, Eskipper Monasterio, Angel Rivera, Cristian Valera-Rodriguez, Scott Rotolo, Randy Thomsen. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A multi-agency operation targeting online child sex predators led to 17 arrests recently, including a Clark County prosecutor.

Those arrested between Oct. 13-14 were: Randy Thomsen, 38; Jazoni Hickman, 20; Siaju Brown, 20; Angel Rivera, 40; Eskipper Monasterio, 36; Daniel Frentzel, 39; Robert Kafaka II, 35; Scott Rotolo 34; Tanner Castro, 26; Pablo Martinez, 44; Jhon Adajar, 35; Peter Forseth, 64; Andrew Logsdon, 42; Johnathan Adame, 31; Santiago Guzman, 40; Everado Escobedo, 22; and Cristian Valera-Rodriguez, 38, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

They all face charges for luring a minor with a computer to engage in sex.

Undercover agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children joint operation posed as 13- and 14-year-old children, the release said. After being solicited for sex by the adult suspects, a meeting was set up and the suspects were taken into custody.

Metro would like to remind parents to discuss with their children the dangers of online chats with strangers. Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children’s activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of a child sex predator.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact Metro’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
2
U2, Larry Mullen Jr. expected to reunite at The Sphere
U2, Larry Mullen Jr. expected to reunite at The Sphere
3
New Summerlin neighborhood planned by Arizona homebuilder
New Summerlin neighborhood planned by Arizona homebuilder
4
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
5
You won’t need a car in this future downtown Las Vegas neighborhood
You won’t need a car in this future downtown Las Vegas neighborhood
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas prosecutor arrested on charge of trying to lure child for sex
By / RJ

Tanner Castro, a deputy district attorney, faces charges of luring or attempting to lure a child or mentally ill person with use of computer technology to engage in sexual conduct and attempted statuary sexual seduction by a person over 21, according to the Henderson Justice Court website.

More stories
North Las Vegas police make child abuse arrest, seek possible victims
North Las Vegas police make child abuse arrest, seek possible victims
Las Vegas prosecutor arrested on charge of trying to lure child for sex
Las Vegas prosecutor arrested on charge of trying to lure child for sex
7 arrested in connection with two west valley homicides
7 arrested in connection with two west valley homicides
Arrest made in shooting death of boy, 9, in southeast Las Vegas
Arrest made in shooting death of boy, 9, in southeast Las Vegas
Henderson police arrest teen in connection with shooting threat against school
Henderson police arrest teen in connection with shooting threat against school
1 arrested after gun found at Henderson high school
1 arrested after gun found at Henderson high school