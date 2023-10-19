17 suspected child sex predators arrested, police say

Top, from left: Jhon Adajar, Johnathan Adame, Siaju Brown, Tanner Castro, Everado Escobedo, Peter Forseth. Middle, from left: Daniel Frentzel, Santiago Guzman, Jazoni Hickman, Robert Kafaka II, Andrew Logsdon. Bottom, from left: Pablo Martinez, Eskipper Monasterio, Angel Rivera, Cristian Valera-Rodriguez, Scott Rotolo, Randy Thomsen. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A multi-agency operation targeting online child sex predators led to 17 arrests recently, including a Clark County prosecutor.

Those arrested between Oct. 13-14 were: Randy Thomsen, 38; Jazoni Hickman, 20; Siaju Brown, 20; Angel Rivera, 40; Eskipper Monasterio, 36; Daniel Frentzel, 39; Robert Kafaka II, 35; Scott Rotolo 34; Tanner Castro, 26; Pablo Martinez, 44; Jhon Adajar, 35; Peter Forseth, 64; Andrew Logsdon, 42; Johnathan Adame, 31; Santiago Guzman, 40; Everado Escobedo, 22; and Cristian Valera-Rodriguez, 38, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

They all face charges for luring a minor with a computer to engage in sex.

Undercover agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children joint operation posed as 13- and 14-year-old children, the release said. After being solicited for sex by the adult suspects, a meeting was set up and the suspects were taken into custody.

Metro would like to remind parents to discuss with their children the dangers of online chats with strangers. Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children’s activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of a child sex predator.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact Metro’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

