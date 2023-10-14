Las Vegas prosecutor arrested on charge of trying to lure child for sex

Tanner Castro, a deputy district attorney, faces charges of luring or attempting to lure a child or mentally ill person with use of computer technology to engage in sexual conduct and attempted statuary sexual seduction by a person over 21, according to the Henderson Justice Court website.

The Clark County Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, April 21, 2016. The Clark County District Attorney's Office is hosting a “Super Saturday” event this weekend where those with legal issues surrounding a child support case can get some help in honor of Child Support Awareness Month. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

A Clark County prosecutor was arrested Friday in Henderson on charges of trying to lure a child for sex, according to online court records.

Tanner Castro, a deputy district attorney, faces charges of luring or attempting to lure a child or mentally ill person with use of computer technology to engage in sexual conduct and attempted statuary sexual seduction by a person over 21, according to the Henderson Justice Court website.

A Henderson police spokeswoman reached Saturday could not confirm details of the arrest.

Castro’s attorney, Craig Hendricks, declined to comment on the charges.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Castro has been licensed as a Nevada attorney since October 2022, according to the state bar website.

His LinkedIn page shows that he has worked as a prosecutor since last month, and that he worked as a clerk in the district attorney’s office from March to September.

A May 2022 graduate of Boyd Law School, Castro also has worked as a law clerk and judicial clerk in Clark County District Court, and as a judicial extern from May 2020 to August 2020 for U.S. District Court in Nevada, according to LinkedIn.

Of his experience with the federal court system, Castro wrote on his LinkedIn page: “My duties included drafting orders for recommendation and review on a variety of matters including social security and criminal matters.”

As a legal intern with the district attorney’s office in 2018, Castro “helped with basic office duties such as filing and transcribing jail call recordings,” according to LinkedIn. “Also helped to assist with trial work and witness preparation.”

Henderson jail records did not show Castro in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0394. Follow @randompoker on X.