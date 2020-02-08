4 arrested in Pahrump on child abuse, sex assault charges

Detectives executed a search warrant on a residence, and four suspects were booked into the Nye County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said Saturday.

Eric Garcia (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Mickey Cagle (Nye County Sheriff'sOffice)

Danny Hicks (Nye County Sheriff'sOffice)

Vicki Bachli (Nye County Sheriff'sOffice)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four Pahrump residents following an investigation of alleged child abuse and sex assault.

Detectives executed a search warrant on a residence, and four suspects were arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said in a video statement released Saturday.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as 39-year-old Eric Garcia, 30-year-old Mickey Cagle, 50-year-old Danny Hicks and 49-year-old Vicki Bachli. The detention center told the Review-Journal the suspects were arrested Wednesday.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Division of Child & Family Services to open an investigation Jan. 17 into allegations of child sexual abuse involving multiple juvenile victims within a home in Pahrump, the sheriff’s office said.

“It was reported that the children were given alcohol that made them sick and that they were sexually abused by all suspects on multiple occasions,” the sheriff’s office said.

The children were able to describe numerous acts of sexual abuse in detail that involved all of the suspects, according to the statement.

The children have been placed in the care of the Division of Child & Family Services, Nye County Sheriff’s Capt. David Boruchowitz told the Review-Journal on Saturday.

Garcia was charged with 20 counts of child abuse, 17 counts of sex assault, two counts of bestiality, 17 counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14, 20 counts of preparing/advertising/distributing pornography with a minor, 20 counts of using or permitting a minor to produce pornography and 20 counts of possession of pornography of a person younger than 16. His bail is set at $200,000.

Cagle was charged with two counts of sex assault, two counts of child abuse and two counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14. His bail is set at $100,000.

Hicks was charged with four counts of child abuse, three counts of sex assault, two counts of bestiality and four counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14. His bail is set at $150,000.

Bachli was charged with child abuse and lewdness with a child younger than 14. Her bail is set at $50,000.

