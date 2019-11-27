Arrest report: Retired Las Vegas officer thought girl was ‘hooker’

Kirk Hooten, a recently retired Las Vegas police officer, admitted he thought a 16-year-old girl he allegedly tried to force into his vehicle was a “hooker,” according to his arrest report.

Kirk Hooten (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

“Did I cat call? Yes, I yelled out the window,” he said in an interview with Metropolitan Police Department detectives on Nov. 17, two days after the alleged crime. “I thought she might have been a hooker, I’m not going to lie, and yelled out the window, ‘You working? You want a ride?’”

Hooten, 51, was booked Thursday into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of soliciting a child for prostitution but was free on $10,000 bond as of Tuesday, according to jail and court records. Hooten is also a former member of Metro’s Vice and Sex Trafficking Investigations unit, which is in charge of investigating prostitution related crimes, according to the report.

New details surrounding his arrest were contained in his arrest report, which was released Tuesday by the Las Vegas Justice Court. A request directly to Metro for the report was denied on Friday, despite its public records division routinely releasing arrest reports for suspects not affiliated with the department.

Hooten’s attorney, David Chesnoff, has told the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “People should not rush to judgment. We will address the allegations in court, which is the proper place to do it.”

Metro detectives became aware of the alleged crime after a social media post on Nov. 15 about the incident. The author of the Facebook post wrote that “some white man tried to take my lil 16 year old sister today,” the report said.

Detectives tracked down the Facebook user and her sister, who said that the day before about 7:50 a.m. she was waiting for a city bus to take her to school near the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Bonanza Road. The girl said that a man driving a pickup truck with tinted windows told her multiple times to get into his vehicle, according to the report.

Hooten joined the agency in February 1994 and retired in April. Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield has said that Hooten’s assignment at the time of his retirement was not available, but in an interview with police on on Nov. 17, Hooten said “he used to be in Vice.”

He “admitted that he still cat-calls hookers when he is roaming around to see their reaction,” the report said.

Hooten served as health director of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association’s executive board as recently as May 2018, according to the union’s website.

His wife, Cheryl, is assigned to Metro’s “Internet Crimes Against Children” task force, a subdivision of the department’s sex crimes bureau. The task force investigates the manufacturing, distribution or possession of child pornography; the luring of children with technology; statutory sexual seduction; lewdness with a minor; interstate travel for the purpose of sex with a minor; and other related offenses.

She joined Metro in August 1996, and Review-Journal news clippings quote her as a Metro sex crimes detective as early as 2002.

The two were married in Clark County in November 1993, according to county marriage records.

