Arrest report says Laughlin officer paid girls for sex acts

After initially declining to release the arrest report of an officer accused of sexual acts with minors, the Metropolitan Police Department on Friday released the report.

Christopher Peto (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An arrest report released by the Metropolitan Police Department on Friday revealed that a Laughlin-based police officer is accused of paying girls to engage in sex acts with him.

The department last week refused to release Christopher Peto’s arrest report, citing the open investigation. But Metro released the heavily redacted report to all media on Friday afternoon.

According to the report, Peto, 47, paid at least two girls after performing sex acts with them. He also paid girls for pictures and tried to push the girls to perform sex acts that were “not part of the deal,” the report said.

At least one of the girls told police she witnessed the sex abuse between Peto and another victim while the girls were at Peto’s home, the report said.

Police began investigating Peto after an anonymous caller told them on Jan. 24 that two girls “have been having sex with a male who is much older than they,” according to the report. The anonymous tipster also said the “sexual interaction” had been happening for about year and a half.

The 20-year Metro veteran was arrested Jan. 31, and Metro distributed a news release the same day regarding his arrest. The department said he was later relieved of duty without pay.

Peto faces charges of lewdness with a child who is 14 or 15 by a person 18 or older, child abuse or neglect, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, three counts of soliciting a child for prostitution, and five counts of lewdness with a child under 14, Clark County Detention Center records show.

Detectives believe that Peto, who has worked for Metro since 1999, “encountered these girls at the Laughlin Jr./Sr. High School and during calls for service,” Metro has said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.