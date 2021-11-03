CCSD employee was living with student, affidavit reveals

An occupational therapist was living with a student at the school she worked at, according to a recently released affidavit.

Jennifer Courtad (Clark County School District Police)

Jennifer Courtad, 48, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 16, after she was arrested in Utah, Clark County School District police said. She faces two charges of statutory seduction.

On Oct. 26, 2020, a woman contacted school police to report that her son was living with Courtad and was in an ongoing sexual relationship with him, according to the affidavit. Investigators obtained screenshots of text messages that showed Courtad describing sex acts with the student, and describing their relationship.

Courtad’s son had previously walked in to her bedroom while she was in bed with the student, the affidavit says.

Investigators looked through dozens of text messages and believed that Courtad and the student were in a sexual relationship, according to the affidavit. Courtad had worked as an occupational therapist at Eldorado High School since 2014. The student was enrolled at the school, according to the affidavit.

School police said in October 2021 that Courtad had been “assigned to home” since October 2020.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 12.

