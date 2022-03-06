Ex-CCSD teacher facing child sex charges jailed in Las Vegas

Reynaldo Crespin, 59, was booked Saturday into the Clark County Detention Center on 10 counts, including sexual assault and lewdness of a child under age 14.

A pastor and former elementary school teacher accused in the yearslong sexual abuse of a child has been extradited to Las Vegas, records show.

Reynaldo Crespin, 59, was booked Saturday into the Clark County Detention Center on 10 counts, including sexual assault and lewdness of a child under age 14, Las Vegas Justice Court logs show.

Crespin was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Feb. 19, a day after the Metropolitan Police Department put out a public alert noting that he was wanted on sex crimes.

Earlier that month, a woman told police that Crespin had physically and mentally abused her from the time she was a child, with the latest assault occurring in December, police said.

She told police that she came forward after Crespin disappeared, police said.

Crespin’s family said that he had made suicidal comments on Jan. 31, and that soon after, he quit his Clark County School District job, cut the family’s bank cards, disconnected security cameras and Wi-Fi at their home, and then vanished, according to police documents.

The school district said it hired Crespin in 2016 and that he last worked at Hickey Elementary School.

Crespin and his wife founded New Horizon Christian Church, 2167 N. Walnut Road, in 2002, according to the church’s website.

Crespin, who is being held without bail, is due in court Monday morning.

