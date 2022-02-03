Former corrections, parole officer charged with sexual assault of child

A man who previously worked as a Nevada parole and probation officer has been charged with sexually abusing a child in Las Vegas for years.

Joshua Max Miller, 40. Miller was charged with sex abuse of a child. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Joshua Max Miller, 40, is charged with 11 felonies including sexual assault of a child under 14, lewdness with a child, and child abuse neglect. Las Vegas police wrote in an arrest warrant for Miller that he is a former Nevada corrections officer who also worked more recently as a Nevada parole and probation officer in the Ely area until the Spring of 2020.

Police said Miller was arrested in April 2020 and later charged by state prosecutors in White Pine County with several sex offenses including attempted sex assault, oppression under color of office and misconduct of a public official. A news account from the Ely Times newspaper in May 2020 indicates Miller, while working as a parole and probation officer, was accused of using his position to try and force a woman under his supervision to have sex. The newspaper said at the time Miller was a vice chairman of the McGill Town Council Board.

The White Pine County clerk’s office confirmed Thursday morning that those charges against Miller are still pending in Ely.

In the Las Vegas case, police said in the arrest warrant that a child who lives in the Las Vegas Valley disclosed to a counselor she was subjected to extensive sexual abuse by Miller from 2009 to 2016. The child was approximately 9 when the abuse started, police said. Miller was working as a Nevada corrections officer at the time.

Miller, police said, declined to give a statement to detectives.

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate a warrant for Miller’s arrest was issued on Jan. 19. A preliminary hearing in the Southern Nevada case is now scheduled for Feb. 28.

