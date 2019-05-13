Former Lax Vegas teacher extradited from Texas to Clark County

A former Rancho High School teacher has been extradited in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct with a student dating back to 2012.

Alexander Helmut Hunt (Navarro County, Texas, Justice Center)

A former Rancho High School teacher has been extradited to Clark County from Texas in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct with a student dating back to 2012.

Alexander Hunt, 49, who was arrested last month in Texas, was booked Sunday into the Clark County Detention Center on eight counts of a school employee engaging in sex with a student, jail records show.

His 72-hour fugitive return hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Hunt, who was an ROTC teacher at the time the allegations were made, was first taken into custody April 25 in Corsicana, about 60 miles south of Dallas, after the U.S. Marshals Service notified Texas law enforcement that he might be in the city.

He fled Nevada before police could arrest him in 2012, after he was accused of “participating in sex acts” multiple times with a teenage student in his apartment and car, according to Hunt’s arrest report.

Text messages recovered between the student, who was 16 or 17 at the time, and Hunt reveal them recounting their sexual encounters, the report showed.

Hunt worked in the Clark County School District from Feb. 23 to Sept. 12, 2012, according to the district.

