Former UNLV basketball player accuses Trey Songz of sex assault

A former UNLV basketball player says she was the victim of sexual assault involving singer Trey Songz.

New Orleans Gators' Dylan Gonzalez looks at her shot during a basketball practice at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. The team is part of the newly-formed Global Mixed Gender Basketball League. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Dylan Gonzalez, left, and her sister Dakota at UNLV in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Trey Songz performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in June 2017. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Dylan Gonzalez posted on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday that Trey Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, sexually assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel.

“I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature,” she said. “You are not alone.”

She continued: “I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal.”

Gonzalez said she suffered “unbearable PTSD” following the crime.

Las Vegas police confirmed in November that they were investigating an allegation of sexual assault regarding the singer. It was unclear exactly when the report was taken, but the victim told police in November that the assault occurred on the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, police said.

No new reports have been taken regarding Neverson since that November report, police said Wednesday.

Neverson’s representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

