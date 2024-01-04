Girl leaves family at hotel, lured into prostitution on Strip, police say

A girl who left her family at a hotel-casino to walk on the Strip was quickly lured into prostitution, according to Las Vegas police.

Corey Canton (Metropolitan Police Department)

A convicted felon is facing seven charges after a female juvenile who left her family at a casino to take a walk on the Strip was allegedly lured into prostitution and then kidnapped in a motel room, according to Las Vegas police.

Corey Canton, 36, was arrested Tuesday at his east Las Vegas residence and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of sexual assault, two counts of sex trafficking of a minor under 18, assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of kidnapping of a minor and owning a gun by a prohibited person, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

On Dec. 1, police responded to a Strip hotel after a report by a juvenile girl’s mother that her daughter had been a victim of sex trafficking, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

A vice detective was notified and recorded a statement by the girl, who told him that she had run away from the hotel-casino where her tourist family was staying “and began walking on the Las Vegas Strip,” the arrest report said.

While on the Strip near Caesars Palace, she met a female juvenile who asked her “if she wanted to join her and make a ‘quick buck’ with her,” the report stated.

The girl did not know what “quick buck” meant but agreed to go along with the other minor, and they made it to the Days Inn motel at 5075 Koval Lane, where the second girl introduced her to her boyfriend, later identified as Canton, according to the report.

The victim told police that later that night, Nov. 28, Canton compelled her to have sex with him and afterward when she attempted to leave, Canton allegedly brandished a handgun and the victim believed she had to stay in the motel room, police stated.

The two girls later left the Days Inn for the Luxor, where they were paid $100 for sex with an unknown male and the second girl stole $1,000 from the man’s pants, police said in the report.

At about 9 p.m. on Nov. 29, the victim related to police, Canton told the two girls to get ready to go out, and the pair walked onto the Strip to work as prostitutes and tell men they charged $100 to $300 for sex acts, according to the report.

At about 4 a.m. the next morning, they returned to the motel room, where Canton provided some food, alcohol and marijuana, and the two girls returned to the Strip but did not engage in prostitution, the report said.

The victim said she gave $59 she had left over to Canton, police reported.

The police report did not mention how the victim was able to finally leave the motel room and end up back with her mother.

With a search warrant, police entered Canton’s motel room and found a 9mm handgun, which he was prohibited from having because he was a convicted felon, according to the report.

On Tuesday, police took Canton into custody at his residence in the 6100 block of Carmen Boulevard, based on the report.

Canton’s next court appearance is a status check on Monday, and he remained in jail as of Wednesday night on $25,000 bail, according to jail records.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.