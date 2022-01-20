High school basketball coach arrested in sexual misconduct case

A girls basketball coach was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted sexual misconduct, police said.

Willie Pricebrooks Jr. (CCSD Police)

Desert Oasis's Jordyn Stroud lies on the ground after being hit in the face during the game against Spring Valley High School on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas. Behind her are coaches Willie Pricebrooks Jr. and Laurie Evans. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A girls basketball coach from Desert Oasis High School was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted sexual misconduct, police said.

Willie Pricebrooks Jr., 42, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of attempted sexual misconduct by a school employee or volunteer, the Clark County School District said in a statement on Wednesday. Jail records did not show Pricebrooks in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

The school district said the arrest stemmed from an investigation that began at Desert Oasis this month, and Pricebrooks has been terminated from his coaching position, which he had held since March 2014.

Pricebrooks, who is the head coach, was an assistant coach for the team when it went to the state championship two years ago.

Anyone with information can contact the school district’s police department at 702-799-5411.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com.