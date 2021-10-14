High school coach accused of sexual conduct with student

A former Mojave High School coach has been arrested on a charge of sexual conduct between school staff/volunteer and student, according to the Clark County School District Police Department.

CCSD Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Jones, 21, had been a coach at the school since 2019, police said. His employment has been terminated.

Jones surrendered and was booked at the Clark County Detention Center. He has a court appearance set for Friday, according to jail records.

No other information about the investigation was immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case or anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Jones to call 702-799-5411.

