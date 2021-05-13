Hip-hop’s Mally Mall sentenced for running prostitution business

The hip-hop producer known as Mally Mall was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 33 months in prison for owning and operating a prostitution business.

Rapper Mally Mall's escort service business, Las Vegas Concierge, is seen at 6207 Dean Martin Dr., where FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday morning, Sept. 29, 2014. The FBI also raided his home at 4311 E. Oquendo Road in southeast Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The FBI served a search warrant at the home of rapper Mally Mall in southeast Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jamal Rashid was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro in Las Vegas.

For 12 years, Rashid operated several escort businesses that served as fronts for prostitution, according to court documents.

The FBI began investigating Rashid in 2014 and found that he “persuaded, induced, enticed and caused” hundreds of women to engage in prostitution across state lines.

Rashid is known for his work with hip-hop artists Snoop Dogg and Chris Brown and as a star on the VH1 reality TV series “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

But authorities said he earned millions of dollars through illegal escort businesses and used sites like Backpage and Eros to advertise their services. He used his personal credit card to pay for airfare and travel expenses in some cases, authorities said.

The women he employed were either “independent contractors” who paid his business half of what they earned, or “priority girls” who turned over nearly all of the proceeds to Rashid, according to court documents.

“Priority girls” would earn $1,000 to $10,000 a day but only keep $100, the records state. In exchange, Rashid provided housing in one of several of his properties and the use of a high-end vehicle. He also required them to text him when they went anywhere, and they were not allowed to date.

Rashid encouraged the women to get tattoos of him to demonstrate their loyalty, court records show. He led many to believe they would marry him or advance their career in show business.

“But at the end of the day defendant’s promises were unfulfilled and the victims realized defendant only cared about the money they earned him from prostituting themselves,” one court document read.

Rashid pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity. Under the terms of the plea agreement, Rashid faced a sentence of between one and 33 months in prison.

If he were to be sentenced to less than 12 months, Rashid agreed to a period of home confinement for the remainder of the year.

