‘Inappropriate’ messages to students led to security monitor’s arrest

A former middle school campus security monitor repeatedly sent Las Vegas Valley youths flirtatious texts and email messages, police said in an arrest report for the man.

Andre Fleming (Clark County School District Police Department)

Andre Fleming, 28, was arrested June 9 by Clark County School District police. He is accused of two gross misdemeanors, luring a child and contact with a minor.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation that began in May 2021 at Brinley Middle School in the northwest valley. Fleming was fired from his job with the school district the same month, the Clark County School District said in a statement.

The school police arrest report for Fleming indicates a school administrator first reported the matter to police, saying two teachers were reporting “a parent and a student had reached out to them regarding inappropriate communication between a student … and a staff member, Andre Fleming.”

Police were then presented with multiple texts and messages allegedly between Fleming and female students.

“Your very awesome and I enjoyed being around you ladies today, don’t ever let anyone change you I enjoy you the way you are,” police quoted a message as saying.

Another, police said, called a student “my favorite person in the world lol.”

Yet another message, according to police, said:

“I hope you will trust me and allow yourself to be your true self with me. I promise I won’t tell anything to anyone no matter what it is. I want to have a bond with you even once you graduate high school. … I don’t want you to be afraid to talk about anything I’m sure I can handle it and support you through anything.”

When police questioned Fleming, he told them he didn’t think “he was talking inappropriately to anybody” and he was trying to build a rapport with students in order to help protect kids from bullying, his arrest report states. Regarding the message asking a student to be “your true self with me,” Fleming said he meant to send the message to someone else who wasn’t a student.

A criminal complaint in the case has not been filed and a defense attorney for Fleming was unavailable for comment on Thursday. Fleming was due in Las Vegas Justice Court on July 12 for a status check in the case.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.