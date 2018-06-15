Las Vegas cop accused of sexual assault on wife’s best friend

The victim says officer Manuel Gutierrez, 37, attacked her while she was visiting his wife on Saturday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. Gutierrez said the sex was consensual, it said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Manuel Gutierrez has been charged with sexual assault. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas police officer charged this week with sexual assault is accused of attacking his wife’s best friend, records show.

The victim was visiting Manuel Gutierrez’s wife to meet Gutierrez and the couple’s baby when the assault happened on Saturday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The victim said she was sleeping in Gutierrez’s guest bedroom when she woke up to find Gutierrez sexually assaulting her, according to the report.

Gutierrez denied the assault and said the sexual acts were consensual, according to the report.

Gutierrez, 37, has worked for the department since February 2014 and most recently was with the Community Policing Division’s South Central Area Command, police said. He has been relieved of duty without pay.

Gutierrez was charged Wednesday with sexual assault.

Gutierrez’s attorneys asked that he be released on his own recognizance, while prosecutors requested bail of $300,000. A judge set his bail at $25,000 and he remains in jail, records show.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 30.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 782-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.