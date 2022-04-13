69°F
Las Vegas elementary school teacher booked on lewdness charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2022 - 2:43 pm
 
Alfredo Caracena (Clark County School District Police)
Alfredo Caracena (Clark County School District Police)

A Clark County School District teacher was arrested Tuesday and booked on lewdness charges.

Alfredo Caracena, 63, has been with the school district since 2018, most recently working as a teacher at Walter Bracken STEAM Academy, on North 27th Street, school district officials said in a release Wednesday.

The school district said he has “separated” from the school district.

Further details on his arrest were not immediately available.

He is being held without bail in the Clark County Detention Center.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

