Sex Crimes

Las Vegas man gets 24-year prison sentence on child exploitation charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2023 - 8:37 pm
 



A Las Vegas man was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison after being convicted on child sexual exploitation charges.

In June a jury convicted Barry Gabelman, 52, of coercion and enticement. Between Oct. 31 and Dec. 6, 2019, Gabelman exchanged explicit messages and photos with who he believed were an 11-year-old girl and her stepfather, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Gabelman arranged to meet in Las Vegas with who he believed to be the girl but was instead arrested by law enforcement.

He was sentenced Friday to 24 years and four months in prison followed by lifetime supervised release. After his prison term, Gabelman will have to register as a sex offender, according to the Department of Justice.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

