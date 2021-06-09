Las Vegas nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting 2 patients

A nursing assistant was arrested in late May after police said he was accused of sexually assaulting two patients at a Las Vegas rehabilitation center.

Arrold Jean. (Metropolitan Police Department)

According to recently released police documents, 53-year-old Arrold Geffrard Jean was arrested after a patient at Transitional Care of Las Vegas, 5650 S. Rainbow Blvd., called police on May 24 to report that he had sexually assaulted her over the course of the last several months.

Jean regularly bathed the patient at the facility, the woman told police. She accused him of using a cleansing wipe to touch her sexually during baths, according to the documents. She told detectives he had last assaulted her the night before she called police.

Another employee at the facility told police that she witnessed Jean inappropriately touching two female patients – the woman who reported her assault, and a woman who is “in a vegetative state and is unable to talk, move, or care for herself by any means,” one document states.

The employee said Jean was known to spend three or four hours in patients’ rooms, when it should only take about 30 minutes for a bath, and that he often left the bathroom door open in the room “to block the patient’s room door from opening without striking the bathroom door and making a noise,” the report said. She added that he bathed patients while they were fully nude, though staff are trained to bathe the patients in stages so they are never fully exposed.

According to the report, Jean was arrested at his brother’s house and denied all allegations against him. He told police that he was “a victim of bad circumstances and that this was ‘a set up.’”

Nevada State Board of Nursing records show that a man by the name of Arrold Geffrard Jean has been a licensed certified nursing assistant since May 2013, which allows him to help patients with their daily needs. His license was listed as active as of Tuesday, though records note a prior license suspension in 2016 for unknown reasons.

Jean admitted to police that he was accused of abusing a patient in 2016, but “immediately claimed that he was a victim in that incident as well and that it was also a set up against him,” the report said.

He told police that he got the mark cleared from his license. He also admitted that a male patient at a separate facility accused him of inappropriate conduct in 2019 or 2020, but said he was cleared from the incident and able to return to work.

Requests for comment from Transitional Care of Las Vegas were not returned Tuesday.

Jail records show that Jean was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on May 26. Court records show that he was released on June 2 after he posted $11,000 bail. Court records show that he faces four counts of sexual assault in which the victim was an “older person,” which state law defines as a person 60 or older.

He also faces one count of attempting to prevent or dissuade a victim from reporting a crime, court records show. The police document did not include further details on the charge.

Jean has a court hearing scheduled for July 1.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.